Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Cory Sandhagen headlines UFC Fight Night

17 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bantamweights American Cory Sandhagen and Russia's Umar Nurmagomedov will clash in the main event of UFC Nashville on August 5, according to UFC officials.

The booking represents a fast rise up the ranks for Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated at 16-0 but faces his stiffest test to date. So far, Nurmagomedov has won four straight UFC fights, including finishes over Sergey Morozov, Brian Kelleher and Raoni Barcelos.

The cousin of ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov sought a step up in competition, and he'll certainly get that in August.

Recognized as a perennial contender at 135 pounds, Sandhagen competes in his third consecutive main event following wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong. Sandhagen previously competed for an interim bantamweight title but came up short in a fight with ex-champ Petr Yan.