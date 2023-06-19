Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan under Armenia's fire

19 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reported another shelling of its armed positions by the Armenian Armed Forces.

"Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the Arazdeen village in the Vedi district subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (Azerbaijan) to intense shelling from 13:35 (GMT+4) on June 19," the ministry said.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken retaliatory measures.