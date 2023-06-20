Ukrainian spy nabbed in Kabardino-Balkariya

20 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a Ukrainian national suspected of espionage for Ukraine’s Security Service in Russia’s Nalchik, the FSB press service reported.

"Russia’s FSB foiled the criminal activity of a Ukrainian citizen, 44, in the city of Nalchik in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkariya," the FSB said.

The suspect had collected military data and transferred it to a foreign intel agent.

Under a criminal probe by FSB investigators, the man may face 10-20 years behind bars. Searches and the investigation are ongoing, the FSB added.