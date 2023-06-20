UAE intends to invest in Georgia

20 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed investment plans with Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, the founder and Managing Director of the UAE-based real estate developer Emaar Properties.

The Tuesday meeting at the Government office in Tbilisi reviewed prospects of implementation of projects in various directions following several visits of company representatives to Georgia, the Government Administration said.

The head of the Government welcomed the company’s interest in investing in the country, the press office added.

Emaar Properties is a multinational real estate developer with more than $30 billion in assets worldwide. The company operates in a number of states in Asia, Europe and North America.