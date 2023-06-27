Ticket price for summer holidays in Türkiye to be same until end of summer

27 Jun. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cost of trips to Turkish resorts for Russians in the current summer season will not change, ATOR said.

"This season, prices for tours to Türkiye will not change. During the next one, there might be a change. But this is due to the traditional compensation for the loss of purchasing power with the national currency",

Vice-President of ATOR Artur Muradyan said.

He clarified that the now falling lira and inflation in the country were the factors that could affect the prices of vacations in 2024.

Türkiye remains the main beach destination for tourists from Russia. This country accounts for more than half of the tours sold by travel agencies.