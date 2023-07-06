Crimea to receive 2,5 bln rubles to support tourism industry

6 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Crimea, suffering a shortage of tourists the second year in a row, will receive an additional package of assistance from the state. 2.5 bln rubles will be allocated for payments to employees of the Crimean tourism industry.

"The head of state [Vladimir Putin] instructed to support the industry. In order to preserve the tourism potential of Crimea and Sevastopol, the government will allocate over 2.5 bln rubles. These funds are provided for a lump sum payment to employees of more than 3,500 companies,”

- Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

In the middle of summer, hotels in Crimea are over 50% occupied, and the 2022 season was also unsuccessful. Amid logistical difficulties, Russians reluctantly go on vacation to Crimea, despite hotel discounts.