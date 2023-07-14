Armenian Armed Forces and illegal armed formations continue shelling of Azerbaijani territories

14 Jul. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed formations, illegally located on the territory of Azerbaijan in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported.

According to the Ministry, the incident occurred on July 14 at 10:55 local time. Small arms fire was aimed at positions located in the Shusha and Khojaly regions of Azerbaijan.

In addition to this, the Armed Forces of Armenia shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani military located in the village of Heydarabad in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It is noted that the soldiers of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures in these areas.