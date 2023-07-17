Russia terminates grain deal

17 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The grain deal have been effectively terminated on Monday - the part of the deal concerning Russia has not been fulfilled, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Black Sea agreements are no longer in effect. The deadline, as the Russian president said earlier, is July 17. Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreement that concerns Russia has not yet been fulfilled. As a result, it has been terminated," he said.

The spokesman noted that Russia will immediately resume implementation of the grain deal as soon as its conditions under the deal are met.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that the main goal of the deal, namely the supply of grain to countries in need, has not been implemented.