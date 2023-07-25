Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia using current situation in region as political blackmail

25 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made groundless allegations about the situation in the South Caucasus region in his interview with Le Monde, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

"Identification by the Prime Minister of Armenia of a puppet regime established by Armenia through the gravest war crimes targeted against humanity, including ethnic cleansing and genocide against the Azerbaijani population of the region, as "democratically elected authorities" is a vivid example of a continuing policy of aggression and actions by Armenian officials," the ministry said.

This assertion by the Armenian Prime Minister is in clear contradiction with the statement that Yerevan recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The ministry stressed that Armenia has to understand that the establishment of a checkpoint in Lachin is completely in line with international law: this measure was undertaken to prevent the malign actions of Armenia. It was also noted that the International Court of Justice, while rejecting Armenia’s request in its order, once again confirmed that Azerbaijan’s measure to establish a checkpoint on the border is a sovereign and legitimate decision.

Moreover, the refusal by the Armenian side of the initiative and the proposal by the Azerbaijani side to use the "Aghdam-Khankandi" road to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region demonstrate that allegations about a "grave humanitarian situation" in the region do not reflect reality. This is also an indication of Armenia’s intention to misuse the current situation as political blackmail. Armenia pursues the continuation of illegal activities in the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Dissemination by the Armenian Prime Minister of allegations about the "blockade," while turning a blind eye to the activities of the International Red Cross Committee in the region, the passage of dozens of Armenian residents through the checkpoint in both directions on a daily basis, and the initiation by Azerbaijan about using alternative routes, including the "Aghdam-Khankandi" road, is an attempt at manipulation of international public opinion," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that it is absurd and hypocritical that Yerevan, while being a country grossly violating all the norms and principles of international law for 30 years, conducting policy of ethnic cleansing, calls for measures against Baku.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Armenia to put an end to provocative actions and understand that its efforts to obstruct the restoration of peace and stability in the region will not yield any results.