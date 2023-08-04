Azerbaijani FM meets with U.S. State Department adviser

4 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono in Baku on August 3, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the situation in the region, the current state and prospects of Baku-Yerevan talks were discussed.

Bayramov noted that Yerevan, contrary to its obligations, does not fully withdraw its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, continues to make claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and prevents the opening of communications, which do not serve peace and stability in the region.

He said that Azerbaijan's proposal to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to help the Armenian residents of Karabakh still remains. Bayramov noted that Armenia's interference in Baku's efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents of Karabakh is unacceptable.

The FM and the adviser also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.