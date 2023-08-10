Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss cooperation prospects

10 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed measures implemented in the direction of economic diversification, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said.

"We discussed ways to strengthen collaboration between the World Bank and Azerbaijan during our meeting with the World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister," Jabbarov said.

The sides also discussed joint projects and initiatives aimed at diversifying the Azerbaijani economy, improving the business environment, and promoting investment.

Earlier, representatives from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank addressed current cooperation and prospective technical assistance directions.