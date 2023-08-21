Death toll from Shovi landslide reaches 28

21 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers have recovered the body of the 28th victim of Georgia's Shovi resort fatal landslide, with five people still missing, the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

The body was found 55 km from the disaster epicentre in the Oni municipality of the Racha region.

The Ministry noted that search operations continued with rescuers, heavy equipment, boats and a group of cynologists working in the beds of the Rioni and Chanchakhi rivers and the adjacent territories.

The landslide hit cottages and other infrastructure in the resort in the afternoon of August 3, with over 800 professionals from the Emergency Management Service and the country’s Defence Forces involved in search and rescue efforts in its aftermath.