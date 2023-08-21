Türkiye to sell almost 300 mln cubic meters of gas to Hungary

21 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary will buy almost 300 million cubic meters of Turkish gas next year, which will further enhance Türkiye's role in ensuring Hungarian energy security, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, following talks in Budapest between Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have completed work on an agreement with the Turkish company Botas, according to which we will purchase 275 million cubic meters of natural gas from Türkiye during the spring and summer of next year. This will make a great contribution to ensuring the security of our country's energy supply," the minister said.

In additiom, Szijjarto noted that the importance of Türkiye as a transit country, through which gas from Russia and other states enters Europe, will increase due to the upcoming increase in fuel supplies from Azerbaijan and, in the future, possible gas transportation from Turkmenistan. For these reasons, energy cooperation between Hungary and Türkiye is "acquiring a new dimension".