Fizuli welcomes another group of new residents

22 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another group of citizens was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on August 22. At this stage, another 23 families or 89 people moved to the restored city of Fuzuli.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Fuzuli residents thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, Trend repoted.

Thus, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has already been provided for 70 families - 247 people.