Indian summer to engulf Moscow in late September

28 Aug. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to weather forecasts, Indian summer will start in the Russian capital in late September. Residents and guests of Moscow may count on a spell of warm on September 21.

According to weather expert Alexander Ilyin, a spell of warm may come on September 21 due to the arrival of the Azores High. He noted that warm and dry weather will last in Moscow for several days.