Russian Foreign Ministry calls on France to take into account Azerbaijan’s interests

30 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called to take into account the interests of Azerbaijan in the process of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization.

At a press-conference, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the Russian side welcomes all efforts aimed at normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. At the same time, these efforts should not duplicate or undermine the work of the Russian side in this direction.

“On the other hand, we are well aware of the activity of France. What is no less important, within the framework of the mediation efforts, it is necessary to take into account the position of both sides of the conflict - Armenia and Azerbaijan. Without this, it is not worth counting on any progress in resolving the situation, which is already sufficiently heated. This is the beginning and the end of any mediation,”

– Maria Zakharova said.