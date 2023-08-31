Adversaries of peace with Azerbaijan call Armenia to new war

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian radicals continue to promote a new war with Azerbaijan. Now they are demanding to cancel the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, pretending that they do not understand to what catastrophic consequences this will lead the region.

The Armenian opposition is once again calling citizens to the streets to protest against Nikol Pashinyan's regime and seek his overthrow. This time under suicidal slogans about the cancellation of the progress made in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. Syrian-Armenian, Harvard graduate, ex-Foreign Minister during the years of the seizure of power in Yerevan by Robert Kocharyan Vardan Oskanian called Pashinyan's movement towards peace with Azerbaijan a movement towards war.

It would seem that Nikol Pashinyan did almost nothing to stabilize the situation in the South Caucasus. His government is exclusively engaged in dragging out negotiations and has not fulfilled any of the obligations assumed in the Tripartite Statement of November 9-10, 2020 and subsequent documents.

Transport communication between Nakhchivan and the main part of Azerbaijan is not provided, the Armenian military and illegal armed formations have not been withdrawn from the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accurate maps of minefields in the de-occupied lands have not been handed over, negotiations on border delimitation and a peace treaty have been stalled. Yerevan simply ignores the topic of compensation for the destruction. Pashinyan's only positive step is the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

But this, according to Oskanian and the Armenian nationalists supporting him, is a problem that requires whether an immediate rejection of the decision taken or a change of power in Armenia. As usual, the radical opposition has no real alternative to recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, although Oskanyan uttered the words "there is still a peaceful alternative."

In reality, Nikol Pashinyan has two alternatives. The first alternative is the soonest practical settlement of relations with Azerbaijan. That is, the withdrawal of the military and illegal armed groups from Azerbaijan, the provision of the Zangezur corridor, the transfer of real maps of minefields, the delimitation of the border, the signing of a peace treaty and the payment of compensation.

The second alternative is what Oskanian calls for, namely the abolition of the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan that will disrupt the entire post-war process of resolving relations. The nationalists do not seem to understand that Armenia's refusal is not a sluggish doing nothing, but an unequivocal refusal of its obligations, which means the automatic withdrawal of peaceful obligations from Azerbaijan.

Vardan Oskanian and others, stressing on the necessity to roll back to the past, when a number of settlement issues mattered and now have lost all meaning, miss or are silent that there can be no return to the past in principle. The topic of Armenians in Khankendi is an internal affair of Azerbaijan, and no country or organization will interfere in it, because such interference is de jure a declaration of war to Baku. No one in the world wants and will not fight with Baku.

Thus, the citizens of Armenia should not even pay attention to the calls of nationalists to overthrow Nikol Pashinyan. They have neither their own nor borrowed opportunities to achieve their criminal goals of a new occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.