Baku expresses appreciation to countries condemning “elections” in Karabakh

11 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the countries and organizations that condemned the so-called elections in Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada wrote in a post on his X social media account.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States, the European External Action Service, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Azerbaijan, we appreciate your position on condemning the illegal "elections" held in the Karabakh region," Hajizada said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesman also expressed hope that other countries and organizations will support the protection of the norms and principles of international law.