Armenia subjects Azerbaijan's Kabajar to fire once again

14 Sep. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian armed forces units periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The Armenian armed forces units fired at the Azerbaijani positions from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Zaghali settlement of the Basarkechar region and Mosesgekh settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms from 21:35 on September 13 to 00:45 .

In addition, at about 00:05 on September 14, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Kalbajar direction.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Yesterday, the reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan attempted to advance the territory where the Azerbaijan Army Units are deployed, using ravine gaps between the combat positions of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Marjimak settlement of Kalbajar region in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage operations.

Sabotage was suppressed thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijan Army's servicemen on combat duty.