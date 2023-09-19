Azerbaijan destroys shelter and equipment of Armenian formations in Karabakh

19 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces attacked shelters and military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of the strikes, the targets were destroyed, the country's Ministry of Defense reports.

The Azerbaijani armed forces attacked shelters and military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces units located on Azerbaijani territory, the message published on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reads.

As a result of the attack, the shelter and equipment were destroyed.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.