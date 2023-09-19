Azerbaijan briefs military attaches on anti-terrorism activities in Karabakh region

19 Sep. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

A representative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, during a briefing with military attachés and representatives of international organizations, explained the goals of the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh region. The briefing took place at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense.

On Tuesday, September 19, a briefing was held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan for military attachés of foreign states accredited in the country, as well as representatives of international organizations, the message on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reads.

During the meeting, the head of the department, Huseyn Mahmudov, spoke in detail about the anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Karabakh region.

Mahmudov noted that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces do not attack the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

In conclusion, video materials related to the facts mentioned were demonstrated.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.