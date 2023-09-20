Americans present in Armenia refuse to help separatists in Karabakh

20 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. soldiers are completing a joint military exercise with Armenian forces in Armenia as planned, it has not been affected by Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist operation against Karabakh separatists, Al Jazeerа reported.

“We were aware that they were conducting operations, but we didn’t assess there to be any risk to our soldiers at the time, and so they remained for the duration of the exercise,” the U.S. military spokesperson said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.