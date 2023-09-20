Activities in Karabakh - Azerbaijan’s internal affair, Peskov says

20 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The activities taking place in Karabakh is an internal affair of Baku, the press secretary of the Russian President said.

The Kremlin representative commented on the local anti-terrorist operation that took place in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

"Karabakh, undoubtedly, is an internal affair of Azerbaijan,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

He recalled that the leadership of Armenia previously had recognized that Azerbaijan was conducting an operation on its own territory.

Vladimir Putin's press secretary also noted: Moscow expects that Baku will fulfill its promise not to hit civilian targets.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.