Discussion of Khankendi Armenians reintegration process launched in Yevlakh

21 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks between the representatives of Karabakh Armenians with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws have started in Azerbaijan's Yevlakh.

Representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping contingent have arrived in Yevlakh earlier this morning.

The Azerbaijani delegation is led by MP Ramin Mammadov. The Armenian delegation is headed by Artur Harutyunyan.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the rovisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, supress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.