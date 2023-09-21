No negotiations between DPMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia planned yet

21 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Kremlin, the trilateral negotiations on unblocking transport corridors should not be expected in the near future.

The Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia are not planning to discuss issues related to unblocking transport communications in Karabakh. The relevant statement was made today by the press secretary of the Russian president.

“There are no relevant discussions yet,”

– Dmitry Peskov said.

He also pointed out that the parties agreed to intensify contacts, though the details are yet unknown.