Baku to create conditions for delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankendi

22 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku will create all conditions necessary for the smooth delivery of medicines, food and other goods to Khankendi by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Assistant to the President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev assured that Baku will provide all the necessary conditions for the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver medicines, food and other goods to Khankendi.

“I had a meeting with the Baku office of the ICRC and other international partners. It was noted that the Azerbaijani armed forces strictly adhered to international humanitarian law and made every effort to avoid collateral damage during local anti-terrorism activities,”

– Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure were not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces were taken out of action.

The anti-terrorist operation made it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.