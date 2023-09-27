Iraqi wedding fire death toll reaches 100, another 200 injured

27 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people, killed in a fire that broke out during a wedding in the province of Nineveh in Iraq, has risen to 100, while another 200 were reported to have been injured, Al Arabiya reported, citing the authorities.

According to the country’s civil defense authorities, the blaze was possibly started by the use of fireworks. It was also reported that fire safety rules were not observed in the hall where the celebration was taking place.

The fire happened in the Hamdaniya area outside of the city of Mosul, some 335 km northwest of Baghdad.