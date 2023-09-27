РУС ENG

Azerbaijan updates on amount of weaponry seized in Karabakh

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region as of 10:00 (GMT +4) on September 27.

The updated list includes:

  • Ammunition - 425,375
  • Accoutrements - 2721
  • Small arms and grenades - 1,105
  • Air Defense means - 226
  • Optical and other devices - 223
  • Auto vehicles - 125
  • Artillery weapons - 60
  • Armored vehicles - 22
  • Trailer - 21
© Photo :Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense
365 views
