Dollar up as morning trading opens on on Moscow Exchange

2 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate against the ruble rose by 0.25 kopecks compared with previous closing as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange to 97.97 rubles, according to trading data.

The yuan exchange rate rose above 13.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since August 15, 2023, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 104 rubles first since September 14.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time the yuan was up by 0.4% at 13.547 rubles. As of 7:15 a.m. the euro was up by 0.65% at 104.0225 rubles.

As of 7:30 a.m. the yuan was up by 0.2% at 13.52 rubles, the euro was up by 0.7% at 104.07 rubles, while the dollar was up by 0.51% at 98.47 rubles.