UN mission assesses situation in Karabakh

3 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A United Nations mission, led by UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, visited the Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.

The mission visited the city of Khankendi, where the team met with the local population and interlocutors and saw first-hand the situation regarding health and education facilities.

"In parts of the city that the team visited, they saw no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures. The mission saw that the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services and some utilities in the city," the UN said.

The mission drew attention to the fact that they did not receive any complaints from the local population.

"The mission did not come across any reports - neither from the local population interviewed nor from the interlocutors - of incidences of violence against civilians following the latest ceasefire," the statement reads.

While driving through Aghdam, the mission observed destruction and mine action needs, as well as the reconstruction efforts.