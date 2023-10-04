Tbilisi confident EU recognises Georgia’s geopolitical importance

4 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said he was confident the European Union would recognise Georgia’s advancements and geopolitical importance and would make “another historic decision” by granting the country its candidate membership status.

The PM noted the recognition of Georgia's European perspective in June 2022 added “a new impetus” to the country's relations with Germany and other EU member states, stressing since then, Georgia “has diligently worked” to meet the 12 recommendations outlined by the EU to grant the candidate status to the country.