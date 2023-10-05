Baku says Armenia continues its aggressive policy against Azerbaijan

5 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, voiced in protest against the arrest by Azerbaijan of members of the separatist regime created by Armenia in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani foreign ministry, this statement shows that Armenia has not abandoned its decades-long aggressive policy against Azerbaijan.

"The arrest of these persons serves to restore justice, and to undermine the legitimacy of these actions is completely unacceptable," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that Yerevan is well aware of the fact that thousands of Armenian servicemen were let off free and traveled to Armenia without obstructions.

It was noted that the statement issued by Armenia is causing panic and brewing racial and ethnic hatred towards Azerbaijan.

"Armenia continuing to make unjustifiable legal claims contrary to the norms and principles of international law despite its failures at the International Court of Justice, makes it crystal clear that it is not interested in the process of peace and normalization with Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that such actions of Armenia constitute the main threat to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus region.