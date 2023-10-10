Hamas threatens to kill Israeli hostages when Gaza hit 'without warning'

10 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A spokesperson for the military wing of Hamas has said militants will kill one civilian hostage every time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza "without warning."

Spokesman for the Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida said intense strikes had occurred in civilian areas in Gaza.

“We announce that every targeting of our people who are safe in their homes without warning, we will regretfully meet with the execution of our enemy’s civilian hostages,” Obeida said.

According to him, the executions would be broadcast “in audio and video.”

Obeida said the message was a "warning" after Israel declared a “full siege” of Gaza and pounded the area with airstrikes after Hamas launched its surprise attack Saturday.