Police department established in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

28 Oct. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The police department of Khankendi has been established in the Karabakh Economic region, Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan Vilayat Eyvazov said.

According to Eyvazov, the police department of Azerbaijan's Khankendi under the Ministry of Internal Affairs was also established.

Temporary commandants were appointed in:

Khojaly

Terter

Khankendi

The minister added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure security and order in the territories liberated from occupation, every house, every building and infrastructure facilities are taken under protection.