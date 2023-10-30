Saudi defense minister expected to visit White House

30 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman is expected to visit Washington on October 30 for meetings with senior Biden administration officials, Axios reported, citing sources.

The visit had been long-scheduled. Khalid bin Salman is expected to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senators.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on a call on Tuesday discussed efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict widening.

Saudi Arabia has been among Arab countries that have condemned the targeting of civilians and "flagrant violations of international law" in Gaza.