Erdogan: Türkiye setting sail towards its 2nd century

Türkiye is setting sail towards its second century, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, delivering his centenary address on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul.

"The Republic of Türkiye, which we declared on Oct. 29, 1923, is completing its first century today and is setting sail towards its second century we call Century of Türkiye," Erdogan said.

He noted that Türkiye rushes to the aid of those in need, from the Caucasus to Asia, from Turkistan to Palestine.