Blinken: U.S. exploring options for future of Gaza after Hamas

1 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and other countries are looking at "a variety of possible permutations" for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken said the status quo of Palestinian group Hamas being in charge of the densely populated enclave could not continue, but Israel did not want to run Gaza either.

Between those two positions were "a variety of possible permutations that we're looking at very closely now, as are other countries," Blinken said.

What would make most sense at some point, Blinken said, was an "effective and revitalized Palestinian Authority" to have governance over Gaza, but it was a question whether that can be achieved.