Starlink internet now available in Georgia

1 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

CEO of the Starlink satellite internet provider Elon Musk announced the company’s high-speed internet access was now available in Georgia.

Musk made the reveal on his social media X with the announcement following the Georgian National Communications Commission’s authorisation for the launch of Starlink satellite internet service via the billionaire’s SpaceX corporation in the country in 2022.

"Starlink now available in Georgia!" Elon Musk said.

The Starlink service was created to bring online connectivity to areas across the world where the network has proven to be difficult to maintain or unavailable.