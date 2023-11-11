Shusha declared OIC youth capital for 2024

11 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Shusha has been chosen as the youth capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for 2024.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan said that the selection committee of the "Youth Capital 2024" international program, implemented by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, unanimously decided to elect Shusha, whose candidacy was nominated for 2024, as the youth capital of the OIC.

The 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum was attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev and Deputy Head of the Youth Department Ulviyya Akhundova.