International routes development being discussed in Zangilan

16 Nov. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international conference themed "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" is underway in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among the government, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

The conference included panel discussions on a variety of themes with officials from domestic and foreign government entities, international organizations, financial institutions, think tanks, academicians, and heads of international transportation businesses.

Over 200 foreign guests from 15 nations, eight international organizations, and financial institutions are among those attending the event.