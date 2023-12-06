Azerbaijani and Iranian FMs discuss new transport corridor to Nakhchivan

6 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahiyan on December 5 as part of participation in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian countries.

"The parties discussed plans for the development and expansion of transport and communication corridors in the region. In this regard, the importance of accelerating work within the framework of the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Iran on the creation of new communication links between Eastern Zangezur of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of Iran” was noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Iranian counterpart about the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the obstacles created by Armenia, as well as the work being carried out in the region after local anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh region.