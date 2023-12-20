First flight from Baku to Beijing operated

20 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's national flag carrier AZAL successfully operated its direct flight from Baku to Beijing.

The AZAL aircraft departed Baku at 19:40 local time and arrived in Beijing on December 20th at 06:50 local time, Trend reported.

Flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated twice a week, specifically on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The grand welcoming ceremony was attended by representatives of the airline, diplomats, guests from Azerbaijan and China, and Mr. Bunyad Huseynov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to China.

The event highlighted the significance of the route in fostering economic, political, cultural, and tourism relations between the two countries.