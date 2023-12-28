Another 80 residents back to Azerbaijan’s Lachin

28 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored Azerbaijani city of Lachin continues.

Another group of citizens was sent from the Garadagh district of Baku on December 28. At this stage, another 25 families or 80 people moved to the city of Lachin, Trend reported.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 408 families or 1555 people.