Chain-reaction collision on Turkish motorway caused by dense fog

28 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Eleven people were killed and 57 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkey on December 28, TRT Haber reported.

The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province.

The pileup occurred in dense fog and low visibility on the Northern Marmara Highway in Sakarya province, some 150 km from Istanbul.

An investigation has been launched into the accident but Governor Yasar Karadeniz of Sakarya said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear.

Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle. Seven of the injured were in serious condition, the governor said.

Police and emergency personnel were seen clearing the wreckage at the scene.