Elchin Amirbayov: Paris cannot digest Azerbaijan’s victory

30 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

France is still unable to accept Azerbaijan’s victory, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde.

He stressed that unfair, biased pro-Armenian position taken by Paris on the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani confrontation is the reason for the current deterioration of bilateral relations.

The official explained that destructive activities of France, which has been providing Armenia with all kinds of diplomatic, economic support for a long time now and recently with military support, undermine the prospects for achieving Baku-Yerevan peace.

“Attempts to use various international platforms, such as the UN Security Council, the European Union and its institutions for promoting blatant anti-Azerbaijani initiatives, not only completely undermined France’s already dubious reputation as a possible mediator, but also seriously damaged Baku’s confidence in the EU itself, where France has one of the leading roles," Amirbayov said.

According to the Azerbaijani President's Representative, the supply of lethal weapons to Yerevan disrupts stability and undermines security in the South Caucasus region, pushing it towards new military conflicts, a senseless arms race, and artificially delaying the prospects for achieving peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.