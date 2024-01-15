Russian poet Lev Rubinstein passes away

15 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Lev Rubinstein, a Russian poet known for his conceptual art work subverting traditional Soviet era forms, passes away in Moscow on January 14, his daughter Maria said.

"My papa, Lev Rubinstein, died today," she wrote on her Live Journal blog.

Rubinstein, who was 76 years old, was hit by a car in Moscow on January 8 and spent several days in a coma before succumbing to his injuries.

Rubinstein began his literary career in the 1960s, and rose to prominence as a founder and leader of the Moscow Conceptualist school of artists and poets.