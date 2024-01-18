Tehran attaches great importance to maintaining peace in Caucasus - FM

18 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has always supported peace dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Hossein Abdollahian said during a meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Davos.

According to Abdollahian, Iran holds the opinion that it is possible to achieve stability in the region through regional solutions.

The minister also pointed out that Iran attaches great importance to the protection of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, the sides discussed expansion of bilateral cooperation and trade relations between the two countries.