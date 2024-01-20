EU preparing new anti-Russia sanctions

20 Jan. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union has initiated discussions of the thirteenth package of anti-Russian sanctions to be approved by February 24, 2024, Bloomberg news agency reports, citing a source.

According to the source, possible sanctions were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives. Expansion of sanction lists, additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia were suggested.

The EU is also discussing plans of creating a new fund for military support of Ukraine to reform the European Peace Facility.

On December 18, the EU approved the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions.