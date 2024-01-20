Russia's foreign debt contracted by 15%

20 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian foreign debt declined by 14.9% year on year or by $57.1 bln to $326.6 bln as of January 1, 2024, the Russian Central Bank reported.

It was noted that the main contribution was from reduction of commitments of other sectors under loans borrowed, including within the framework of direct investing relations.

"The debt of government authorities was lowered at a rapid pace, which was driven by reduced volume of Russian sovereign securities at the disposal of nonresidents, including as a result of their scheduled repayment," the statement reads.

As of January 1, 2022, the Russian foreign debt stood at $478.2 bln.