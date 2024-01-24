Astana hosting Syria talks

24 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's special presidential representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said the Middle East is on the edge of a large-scale armed standoff, which should be prevented.

"The importance of this forum is indeed rising now considering all those worrisome developments that are currently taking place in the world, considering escalating tensions in the Middle East. The relevance of deepened bilateral, trilateral talks of not only member states, but also all those participating in the forum, is huge," Alexander Lavrentyev said.

The 21st Astana International Meeting on Syria is taking place in Astana on January 24-25 with the participation of the guarantor countries of the Astana Format - Russia, Turkey and Iran - the Syrian government and opposition, the United Nations, as well as the observer countries - Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

The agenda of the meeting includes the development of the regional situation in Syria.